Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $204.34 and last traded at $193.01, with a volume of 62617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

