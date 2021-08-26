Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

