Wing Finance Price Hits $23.35 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and $8.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $23.35 or 0.00050110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,016,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,719 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

