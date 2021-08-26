WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00341379 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

