Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Winland stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328. Winland has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.