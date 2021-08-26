Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Winland stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328. Winland has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.
Winland Company Profile
