Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $204.99

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $204.99, but opened at $199.23. Winmark shares last traded at $200.96, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Winmark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

