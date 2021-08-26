WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCB opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.