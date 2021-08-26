WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ HYZD opened at $22.12 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

