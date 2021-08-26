WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 29th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,125. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.