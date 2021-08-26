WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 29th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,125. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
