WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of AGZD opened at $46.84 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.