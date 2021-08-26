WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 56,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 89,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

