WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DGRW stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

