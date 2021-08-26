WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of DGRS opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

