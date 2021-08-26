Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 5,637 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.66. 535,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

