Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.52

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.52 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 15581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.