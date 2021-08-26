Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.