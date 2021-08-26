Woodcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,615.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $530,684.74 and $67,615.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.44 or 0.06636314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $621.11 or 0.01313349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00363604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00129823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00634432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00333605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00321752 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

