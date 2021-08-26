Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.76. 2,883,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.76 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.16.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.