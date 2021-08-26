World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0225

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $534,876.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Token has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,264,658 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

