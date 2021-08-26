Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

WRDLY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

