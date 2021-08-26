Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Worldline has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Worldline has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

