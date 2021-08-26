Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.
WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.50. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.
