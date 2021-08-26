Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.50. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

