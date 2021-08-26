Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.96 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $24.96 million and $147,203.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

