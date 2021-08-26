WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WPP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

