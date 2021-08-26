Wrap Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the typical daily volume of 426 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

