Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

