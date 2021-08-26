Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

