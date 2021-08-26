Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,489. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

