Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 2,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 74,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,891,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

