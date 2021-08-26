Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 406,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

