Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 998,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

