Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. 113,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

