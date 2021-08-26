Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUMV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43.

