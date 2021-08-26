Wrapmanager Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 2,424,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

