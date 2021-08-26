Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 775,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,183. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51.

