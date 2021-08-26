Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 1,583,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,737. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

