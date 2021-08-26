Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $47,348.52 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.35 billion and $212.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,348.52 or 1.00084218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00069681 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009336 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00610329 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,524 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

