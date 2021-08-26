WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRIT remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,087. WRIT Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.
About WRIT Media Group
