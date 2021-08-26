X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0002 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $47,053.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.