Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Down 98.1% in August

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 29th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,965. Xcelerate has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
Xcelerate Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.