xDai Price Reaches $8.71 on Major Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One xDai coin can now be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00018660 BTC on exchanges. xDai has a market cap of $51.75 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xDai has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,389,539 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,801 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

