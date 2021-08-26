XMON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,863.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,863.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,266.55 or 0.02708579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

