XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.81 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $36.81 million and $73,500.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 50,704,292 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

