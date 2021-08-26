XTRABYTES Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $58.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00089800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009467 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars.

