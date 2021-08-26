Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

