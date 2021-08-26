Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $27,692.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00302702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00166819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002224 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,503,131 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

