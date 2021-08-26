yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Hits $1,054.18

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

