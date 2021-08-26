YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $7,614.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00754308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00098063 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

