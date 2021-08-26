yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $128,031.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $19.13 or 0.00040570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

