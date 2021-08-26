Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

